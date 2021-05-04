Luz also doubles as an intellectual and instinctual dissection of machismo between the two Latino lovers. In fact, Garcia sought specific cultural definitions of machismo from University of Texas at Austin literature professor Lito Porto and transformed his answers into a monologue delivered by Garcia’s own mother (playing Carlos’ mom in the film.) That scholastic read is a bit of an outlier, though. Luz isn’t the kind of film to trade in much labeling. Instead, it rather soulfully settles on manhood being a complicated, evolving act—trying yes, but a hell of a lot better than living as an idea. Wordless, matter-of-fact affection even proved a guiding force on the Portland and Salem sets back in April 2019.