I think a lot of people like me are just really intimidated by Shakespeare. So my mother always says, “I don’t know how I ended up with a kid who likes Shakespeare,” and she laughs it off. But it’s for everybody. With the raw emotion and the poetics of the words, I relate to what he’s talking about. There’s a Shakespeare quote for everybody. “Our wills and fates do so contrary run, that our devices still are overthrown; our thoughts are ours, their ends none of our own.” That’s from Hamlet.