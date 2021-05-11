Marnie is 23, stuck in that post-grad rut, ping-ponging between different temp jobs and crushing on her friend Alex even though he loves someone else. Shot on 16 mm and cited as the first mumblecore film in the canon, Andrew Bujalski’s naturalistic dramedy demonstrates how the seemingly trivial issues of being a 20-something can still feel monumental. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandor, Google Play, Kanopy, Mubi, Vudu, YouTube.