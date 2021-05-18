At the Northwest 10th Avenue back entrance to PCS’s Armory venue stands a new 10-foot-tall mural of James Baldwin, legendary Black writer, activist and LGBTQ icon. It was painted by Daren Todd, who used a giant projection of Baldwin for reference (PCS has released a video that chronicles Todd’s creative process) and is part of an ongoing mural series. Passersby have until July to bask in the beauty of Todd’s imaginative design, which is so vivid that it makes you feel as if you’re seeing Baldwin for the first time.