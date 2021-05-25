While local rep theaters are out of commission, we’ll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. They say “April showers bring May flowers,” so before this month blossoms into June, we’ve rounded up a series of spring-y films that pay homage to the beauty of flora.
Late Spring (1949)
In this masterwork by legendary director Yasujiro Ozu, 27-year-old Noriko (Setsuko Hara) chooses to reject traditional marriage and instead focus her energy on caring for her ailing father, despite everyone trying to talk her into finding a man. Featured plant: the water iris, when Noriko goes to see a Noh play named after the Japanese flower. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, iTunes, Kanopy.
A New Leaf (1971)
Elaine May’s marvelous directorial debut stars Walter Matthau as Henry Graham, a sardonic bachelor who’s just run out of his inheritance money and thus hatches a scheme to marry rich. Enter Henrietta (May), a klutzy heiress/botanist and the perfect target. Featured plant: Alsophila grahami, a new species of fern that Henrietta discovers and names after Henry. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
The Age of Innocence (1993)
In this period romance directed by Martin Scorsese and adapted from Edith Wharton’s seminal novel, Daniel Day-Lewis plays an attorney whose engagement to an innocuous young woman (Winona Ryder) is rocked upon meeting a more age-appropriate and worldly countess (Michelle Pfeiffer). Featured plants: lily of the valley (connoting purity, for the fiancée) and yellow roses (connoting passion, for the countess). Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
Le Bonheur (1965)
Translating to “Happiness,” Agnès Varda’s bittersweet drama follows a young couple with children who seem to be perfectly in love—until the husband begins an affair with a post office clerk. Featured plant: Sunflowers, and lots of ‘em. Le Bonheur has even been called, “a horror movie wrapped up in sunflowers.” Criterion Channel, Kanopy.
Adaptation. (2002)
Nicolas Cage stars in dual roles as real-life screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald. Charlie’s tries to adapt The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep) into a film, but finds himself stuck with writer’s block. Desperate, chaotic attempts to unblock his writing ensue. Featured plant: Orchids, obviously. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
