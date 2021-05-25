In this masterwork by legendary director Yasujiro Ozu, 27-year-old Noriko (Setsuko Hara) chooses to reject traditional marriage and instead focus her energy on caring for her ailing father, despite everyone trying to talk her into finding a man. Featured plant: the water iris, when Noriko goes to see a Noh play named after the Japanese flower. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, iTunes, Kanopy.