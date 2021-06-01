Remade in 1996 as Mike Nichols’ The Birdcage, this French-Italian madcap comedy centers on a gay couple forced to play straight for the night when their son gets engaged to a woman with conservative parents. Fortunately, the pair is well-versed in drag since they own a nightclub, so it only makes sense for the more flamboyant husband to don a wig and try to pass as a woman for the dinner, right? Yup, that’s bound to go smoothly. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hoopla, Tubi, YouTube.