** The newest chapter in the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock (who also executive produces) as Zeke, a cynical detective on the hunt for the infamous Jigsaw killer. Though the original Jigsaw has been dead for years, a copycat who exclusively targets and tortures dirty cops has sprung up in his place. It gets personal when Zeke's father (Samuel L. Jackson) goes missing, and he finds himself at the center of the new Jigsaw's twisted game. Discussing the politics of a Saw movie feels counterproductive (I wanna talk traps!), but when the villain uses a pig puppet to literally say, "I want to reform the police," one's hand is forced. Spiral seems to have a noble goal of exposing the force's corruption and brutality, and in the first half, it even succeeds. But as the plot unravels, so does the movie's political statement, leading to a disaster of an ending that's obscenely disturbing—and not even in the gleefully gory way that the franchise admittedly tends to nail. If the traps were more memorable, maybe they could atone, but aside from the agonizing opening scene involving a man's tongue and a railway train, they're lacking in the clever creativity that made the series a cultural mainstay. That's not to say I won't watch the inevitable sequel, though. R. MIA VICINO.