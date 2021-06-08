While local rep theaters are out of commission, we’ll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. Now that there are no more new episodes of HBO’s addictive miniseries Mare of Easttown to look forward to each Sunday, we’ll have to get our crime drama fix elsewhere. Look no further than the five films below, all of which contain some element of Mare-ness.
Hounds of Love (2016)
While on her way to a party in Perth, Australia, a young woman named Vicki is abducted and tortured by a sinister and violent couple. In order to survive and escape, Vicki realizes her only option is to drive a wedge between the pair’s obsessive “love”—by any means possible. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hoopla, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Memories of Murder (2003)
Directed by multi-Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho and recently inducted into the Criterion Collection, this highly acclaimed thriller follows two detectives (Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung) as they attempt to solve the murders of a string of young women. The script is loosely based on South Korea’s first recorded serial killings of 1986-1991. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Prisoners (2013)
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal headline this unforgettable slow-burn mystery from Denis Villeneuve. When a 6-year-old girl goes missing in a small Pennsylvania town, her father (Jackman) takes matters into his own hands after becoming frustrated with the detective (Gyllenhaal) assigned to the case. Viola Davis, Melissa Leo and Paul Dano co-star. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Zodiac (2007)
In this second Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle, the actor plays a San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist who becomes fixated on the Zodiac killer. The obsession is only fueled when the killer starts sending cryptic messages to the newspaper. Crime-thriller master David Fincher directs. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Kanopy, Pluto, Vudu, YouTube.
Sharp Objects (2018)
Not a movie per se, but this miniseries is easily the closest thing to Mare we have. Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s novel, it stars Amy Adams as a depressed journalist assigned to travel back to her hometown in Missouri to cover a gruesome murder. Familial trauma stemming from her domineering mother (Patricia Clarkson) soon emerges, as does an attraction to the detective solving the case (Chris Messina). Amazon Prime, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
