Kelly Nesbitt could have made a film about clowning, being a healthcare worker during the pandemic, or the death of their father. Instead, they made a film about all three. Penny—The Conduit is an emotionally overwhelming odyssey filled with indelible images, like the brutal contrast between a brightly colored coat and a black-and-white beach or a false eyelash being painfully peeled off. Yet it seizes your attention because its depiction of grief and endurance is personal and universal—a tale for 2021 and for the ages.