The movies are back, baby! After over a year deprived of the communal cinematic experience, it’s finally time to step into that huge, dark, air-conditioned room full of strangers again. Here’s what’s playing this week:
Le Altre (1969)
In this unjustly underseen Italian drama, two fashionable women fall in love and live together in a pop art apartment, where they long to have a child and build a family together. Italian censors in 1969 banned it for portraying lesbians too positively, sadly condemning the groundbreaking film to obscurity. Clinton, June 30.
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
Wes Anderson’s whimsical marine dramedy follows scruffy oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) as he sets out to hunt the shark that killed his colleague. Among his team are a pilot, who may or may not be his son (Owen Wilson), his estranged wife (Anjelica Huston), and a pregnant journalist (Cate Blanchett). Featuring a Bowie-heavy soundtrack sung in Portuguese by Seu Jorge. Lloyd Center Rooftop Cinema, July 1.
Nomadland (2020)
Winner of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress at the latest Oscars, this quiet drama explores the culture of modern-day nomads as they carve out their own lives, trying to escape the rampant hypercapitalism of America. The always excellent Frances McDormand plays protagonist Fern, a woman who travels the country in her van after losing everything in the Great Recession. Lloyd Center Rooftop Cinema, July 3.
The Iron Giant (1999)
When a gargantuan robot (Vin Diesel) crash lands on Earth, a young boy named Hogarth discovers and befriends him. But a paranoid government agent (Christopher McDonald) wants to use the Iron Giant as a mechanism for war, and it’s up to Hogarth and a beatnik artist (Harry Connick Jr.) to keep their new friend safe from the military. Clinton, July 3.
Born in Flames (1983)
Lizzie Borden’s genre-bending feminist sci-fi faux-documentary is set 10 years after a peaceful revolution that resulted in socialists gaining control of the U.S. government. Racism, sexism, classism and homophobia still run rampant, however, and two feminist pirate radio stations are determined to take the revolution even further. Keep an eye out for director Kathryn Bigelow in a rare acting role as a newspaper editor. Clinton, July 5.
ALSO PLAYING:
Lloyd Center Rooftop Cinema: Wonder Woman (2017), July 2.
