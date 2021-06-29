When Julie Ann, the egg donor, legally challenges Cathy’s parental authority (she disapproves of Roisin’s decision to go to college in Canada), she essentially declares that her personal desires matter more than the 18 years Cathy has spent raising Roisin. What Biyi can’t comprehend is that he and Cathy are both facing discrimination: He because of the color of his skin and she because of the choices she made regarding her health and her body.