We discover these characters through Emily—and the more they talk to her, the more we get to know her. Gradually, Stanton reveals the details of a tragedy that threatens to devour Emily’s soul. When we finally understand the depth of her grief, we understand why she lives so much of her life on the phone. It isn’t just because Stanton made a structural choice—it’s because Emily is using her phone as a shield to protect herself from a world that has left her emotionally destroyed.