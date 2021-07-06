That experiment kicked off 13 years of Porat inventing scores to silent films live, on the fly and around the world, including this month as part of Chamber Music Northwest’s 51st annual Summer Festival. July 12 at the Gresham Arts Plaza will see Porat accompany his favorite Buster Keaton film, Sherlock Jr., plus the 20-minute short The Playhouse (his first go-around with that title). The next night, outside University of Portland’s Franz Hall, Porat scores Keaton’s The General, which he’s accompanied live before—somewhere in the ballpark of 15 times. Both events are free and open to the public.