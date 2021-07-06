The Muppet Movie (1979)
In the universally beloved Kermit the Frog’s first feature film and origin story, our little green friend embarks on a cross-country road trip to Hollywood in search of stardom. Along the way, he meets a variety of fellow Muppets (including his love Miss Piggy), an evil frog-legs restaurateur (Charles Durning), and Steve Martin as a short-shorts-wearing waiter. Drive-In at OMSI, Pioneer Place, Tigard; July 8.
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
Rosanna Arquette and a pre-superstar Madonna headline Susan Seidelman’s effervescent comedy, which follows a repressed housewife (Arquette) who lives vicariously reading romantic personal ads, especially those submitted by the effortlessly enigmatic Susan (Madonna). A madcap romp involving memory loss, mistaken identity and the mob ensues. Drive-In at OMSI, July 9.
Solaris (1972)
In Andrei Tarkovsky’s influential sci-fi epic (remade by Steven Soderbergh in 2002 with George Clooney), a psychologist is sent to a space station orbiting a mysterious planet called Solaris in order to determine what made the crew there go insane. Of course, he also falls victim to the same mysterious phenomena, becoming unable to distinguish hallucinations from reality. Clinton, July 9.
Beetlejuice (1988)
Tim Burton’s Halloween classic tells the whimsically eerie tale of a recently deceased couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who decide to haunt their own house when a new family (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and a young Winona Ryder) moves in. When their antics fail, they turn in desperation to sleazy “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton)...big mistake. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center, July 10.
Galaxy Quest (1999)
When the washed-up cast of a popular space opera TV series are mistaken for actual heroes by aliens in need of help defending themselves from hostile intergalactic warlords, the actors must use their fake experience to complete a very real mission. Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman and Sam Rockwell round out this meta-sci-fi-comedy’s all-star cast. Clinton, July 12.
ALSO PLAYING:
Clinton: Foot Soldier (1973), July 7. Nude on the Moon (1961), July 9. The Iron Giant (1999), July 10. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center: Say Anything... (1989), July 11.
