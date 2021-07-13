From what we’ve seen, the new season avoids directly referencing The Oregon Trail. Former co-executive producer Simon Rich expressly forbade Miracle Workers’ writers from reading the novel and short story that inspired the series’ first and second seasons, and this apparent evasion of the origin material seems to be a method to avoid evoking cheesy nostalgia. Of course, the series may pretend to be based on actual events, but, as with the Titanic or Pocahontas or any other historical blip casting an outsized shadow over the national consciousness, such distinctions seem especially specious.