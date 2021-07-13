Jurassic Park (1993)
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel about a theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs going (predictably) awry was (predictably) a hit. Throw in Sam Neill as a grumpy paleontologist who learns to love kids, Jeff Goldblum as a smarmy hot-shot chaos theorist, and Laura Dern as a paleobotanist with a heart of gold, and you’ve got a megahit. The Bridge Lot at OMSI, July 15.
Repo Man (1984)
In this sci-fi satire of the Reagan era, Emilio Estevez stars as a down-on-his-luck punk rocker recruited for a job by a weathered repo man (Harry Dean Stanton). When the two are assigned to track down a Chevy Malibu, their mission becomes…otherworldly, to say the least. Clinton, July 16.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Regarded as one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece centers on the discovery of a mysterious obelisk, the existential journey to understand its meaning and origin, and a devious AI named HAL. Oh, how we’ve missed the Hollywood Theatre’s 70 mm print! Hollywood, July 17-18.
Clueless (1995)
“As if!” This loose, modern-day adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a rich and stylish teen who becomes determined to make over the “tragically unhip” new girl at school (Brittany Murphy). Paul Rudd co-stars as Cher’s ex-step-brother and love interest. Note the “ex” and the “step” before totally buggin’! Lloyd Center Rooftop Cinema, July 18.
Metropolis (1927)
A film school staple, Fritz Lang’s silent sci-fi epic was essentially the blueprint for the entire genre. Set in a dystopian future, factory workers are oppressed by their wealthy industrialist bosses. It’s up to Freder, son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly young woman, to spark a revolution—”the mediator between the head and the hands must be the heart!” Clinton, July 19.
Also Playing:
The Bridge Lot at OMSI: The Big Lebowski (1998), July 16. Clinton: 3 Days in Quiberon (2018), July 14. Solaris (1972), July 15. Astro Boy (2009), July 15. Warning From Space (1956), July 16. The Iron Giant (1999), July 17. Ghost in the Shell (1996), July 17. The Lawnmower Man (1992), July 20. Hollywood: Tenet (2020), July 16-18. Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood (2019), July 19-21. Lloyd Center Rooftop Cinema: House Party (1990), July 17.
