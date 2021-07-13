The Complete Works of William Shakespeare dances on that border with grace, deftly telling a story that serves up everything from a battle featuring tin foil swords to a ballgame of kings where a sportscaster cries, “Lear is disqualified and he is not happy about it!” Under the direction of Bag & Baggage artistic director Cassie Greer, the play becomes a Shakespeare sendup alive with both cheekiness and affection, affirming that satire, like imitation, can be a sincere form of flattery.