The Seventh Seal (1957)
One of Ingmar Bergman’s many masterpieces, this historical fantasy follows disillusioned knight Antonius Block (Max von Sydow) as he faces a crisis of faith during the Black Death plague. An encounter with the personification of Death leads to a high-stakes chess game that will determine Block’s fate. The Knight’s Gambit! Academy, July 28-29.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Harrison Ford stars as Rick Deckard, a burned-out “blade runner” (neo-cop) tasked with hunting down rogue “replicants” (synthetic humans) in the dystopian neon-drenched “future” of 2019 Los Angeles. Now considered a seminal sci-fi staple, seven versions of Blade Runner exist—released in 2007, The Final Cut is the only one in which director Ridley Scott maintained creative control. Clinton, Hollywood; July 30-31.
Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
In this wondrous tale from Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, a young witch and her talking cat begin an air courier service delivering baked goods via broom. The July 31 showing is the English dub (starring Kirsten Dunst and Phil Hartman!), while the Aug. 1 showing is in Japanese with English subtitles. Hollywood, July 31-Aug. 1.
But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
“One, two, three, four: You’re the one that I adore! Five, six, seven, eight: Don’t run from me ‘cause this is fate!” When a popular cheerleader (Natasha Lyonne) is outed as a lesbian, her conservative parents send her to a candy-colored conversion therapy camp. Here, she’s counseled by “ex-gay” Mike (RuPaul), but ultimately falls for a grungy college student (Clea DuVall). A literal camp classic! Clinton, Aug. 3.
Putney Swope (1969)
Written and directed by the late Robert Downey Sr., this satirical comedy follows Putney Swope (Arnold Johnson), the only Black executive at an advertising agency. After accidentally being voted chairman of the board, Putney quickly finds success in his new role by completely overhauling the company, leading the uptight U.S. government to consider him a threat. Hollywood, Aug. 3.
ALSO PLAYING:
Academy: Monterey Pop (1968), July 30-Aug. 5. Clinton: Astro Boy (2009), July 29. The Element of Crime (1984), July 30. The Blues Brothers (1980), Aug. 2. Hollywood: Selena (1997), Aug. 2. OMSI Bridge Lot: A Wrinkle in Time (2018), July 29. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center: Knives Out (2019), July 31. Sherlock Holmes (2009), Aug. 1.
