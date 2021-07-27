“One, two, three, four: You’re the one that I adore! Five, six, seven, eight: Don’t run from me ‘cause this is fate!” When a popular cheerleader (Natasha Lyonne) is outed as a lesbian, her conservative parents send her to a candy-colored conversion therapy camp. Here, she’s counseled by “ex-gay” Mike (RuPaul), but ultimately falls for a grungy college student (Clea DuVall). A literal camp classic! Clinton, Aug. 3.