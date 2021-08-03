Delphine is introduced to us in a dreamy prologue in which she declares, “Magic is hard fucking work.” That may be true, but in the film, the hardest work is Delphine’s struggle to place the emotional needs of her clients above her own. Her story invites you to meditate not only on the meaning of tarot cards, but on the mentors—whether they are parents, teachers, doctors or friends—who may fulfill a similarly selfless role in your life.