True Stories (1986)
David Byrne of Talking Heads writes, directs and stars in this wholesome musical comedy that aims to celebrate “specialness” in all its forms. In a series of vignettes, Byrne takes us through a small Texan town, offering his own unique insights (such as: “What time is it? No time to look back”) and musical numbers along the way. Clinton, Aug. 5.
Dirty Dancing (1987)
On a vacation in the Catskills, a sheltered teen girl nicknamed Baby (Jennifer Grey) falls for hunky dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). Of course, an unexpected series of events means they’re gonna have to dirty dance together, and sparks fly. They make you wait for the famous “nobody puts Baby in a corner” line, but it’s so worth it! Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center, Aug. 6.
Fantastic Planet (1973)
In this French sci-fi classic, a society of giant blue aliens kidnap humans from Earth and bring them to their home planet of Ygam, where they keep some of them as pets. The wild humans, however, are planning a revolution. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn animation and effective allegory, Fantastic Planet is, well, fantastic. Clinton, Aug. 6.
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
“I wish I knew how to quit you.” Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as two cowboys who take summer jobs herding sheep together on Brokeback Mountain. What follows is one of the all-time greatest love stories, a secret but blistering romance that spans years. In a just world, it would’ve won Best Picture over the heinous Crash. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center, Aug. 7.
Near Dark (1987)
Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow’s solo directorial debut follows a man who, after being seduced by a beautiful drifter, turns into a vampire. He soon falls in with a pack of nomadic vampires, but his moral refusal to kill humans causes tension, especially between the group’s leader (Lance Henriksen) and his psychotic companion (Bill Paxton). Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, Aug. 7-8.
ALSO PLAYING:
Academy: Back to the Future (1985), Aug. 4-5. Monterey Pop (1968), Aug. 4-5. Carnival of Souls (1962), Aug. 6-12. Clinton: A.K.A. Serial Killer (1975), Aug. 4. The Goonies (1985), Aug. 4. Ghost Dog (1999), Aug. 6 and 10. Speed Racer (2008), Aug. 7. Brazil (1985), Aug. 9. Hollywood: Awaken (2018), Aug. 6. A Night at the Opera (1935), Aug. 7-8. The Amusement Park (1973), Aug. 9. The Mystery of Chess Boxing (1979), Aug. 10. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center: Medicine for Melancholy (2008), Aug. 8.
