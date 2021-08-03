Christopher: My biggest fear, other than the movie being terrible, was when Nic was in the kitchen. I was really adamant, “You’ve got to practice chopping if you’re gonna be on camera looking like a chef. You’ve gotta use the Claw Method.” And the day of shooting he takes his knife and starts going bang, bang, bang like it’s this hatchet. But thankfully the one-second shot of him chopping mushrooms, he had good technique. I’m proud of that.