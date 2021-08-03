** In an era of rockumentary overload, where every single act to grace CBGB’s stage shall receive full Behind the Music treatment, Lydia Lunch—iconic poster girl for the early ‘80s, avant-rock No Wave scene—eminently deserves her moment in the spotlight. Moreover, director Beth B, Lunch’s contemporary in the salad days of New York’s downtown underground, guarantees a too-close-up authenticity while ensuring the 75-minute overview never lags. If age hasn’t exactly mellowed the sexagenarian survivor, the years have burnished Lunch’s wry, sardonic, almost droll perspective on a youth in constant revolt. Lunch appears newly comfortable letting loose the raconteur long hidden behind the rage-fueled, frontwoman theatrics, and the documentary’s best scenes play with that seeming disconnect between gimlet-eyed remembrances from our current lioness in winter and past concert films framing an incandescent performance artist. To be sure, anyone who so fiercely intermingles the personal and political runs the risk of allowing larger ideological musings to seem faintly cartoonish. As the fusillade of rant blurbs wander from Vietnam to Hillary Clinton, the disconnected musings veer uncomfortably between tweaker delirium and the sort of entitled irrelevance rattled off as a great-aunt finishes her third bottle. Nobody should look to performative poets for coherent societal analyses, but set so near musings about feminist paradigms, her forcible deflowering of a much younger (male, as it happens) band member throws harsh light on a power dynamic trending toxic. “Lydia’s greatest work of art was herself,” one adoring fellow traveler marvels early on, but doesn’t that make the curator’s job that much more important? NR. JAY HORTON. Hollywood.