They were all challenging, I know that! Christina Kortum from Ravenous Studios, who’s an amazing makeup artist, did a full life cast of Jason Reynolds, one of our actors. Robert [Blanche] wanted a blunt-force trauma kill where the skull gets dislodged from the spine. I wanted to amp that up, so we did the one where Jason chops off the arm and beats [the victim] to death with the arm. That was a long, cold night but a fun effect. The fact that we were able to have some of Robert in the film meant a lot to me.