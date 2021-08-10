Desperate Living (1977)
The third installment of John Waters’ thematic “Trash Trilogy,” this dark comedy stars Mink Stole as a neurotic housewife on the run after her maid helps her kill her husband. The pair ends up in Mortville, a settlement filled with criminals and ruled by the evil Queen Carlotta (Edith Massey) and Princess Coo-Coo (Mary Vivian Pearce). Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, Aug. 11.
Carnival of Souls (1962)
In this hugely influential indie horror film, a woman miraculously stumbles out of a deadly car crash, unable to recollect how she survived. She soon moves to a new town where she’s followed by a strange spectral man and becomes mysteriously drawn to an abandoned carnival. Here she must face her spiritual demons. Academy, Aug. 11-12.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Harrison Ford stars as the iconic snake-fearing Indiana Jones, an archaeology professor who eschews teaching to hunt down supernatural artifacts. In this five-time Oscar-winning adventure, he competes against the Nazis to secure the mythical Ark of the Covenant, which is said to make armies invincible (as long as you don’t look inside). Academy, Aug. 13-19.
Mamma Mia! (2008)
In this all-ABBA jukebox musical, the daughter (Amanda Seyfried) of a headstrong hotelier (Meryl Streep) invites three of her mom’s former lovers (Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan) to her Greek island wedding, convinced that one of them is the dad she never knew. It’s the perfect summer movie, fun-averse haters be damned! Clinton, Aug. 14.
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Considered one of the best action films of all time, this post-apocalyptic masterpiece from visionary George Miller follows drifter Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) as he meets and helps Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a woman on a quest to overthrow the desert’s water-hoarding tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe. Clinton, Aug. 16.
ALSO PLAYING:
Academy: Labyrinth (1986), Aug. 11-12. The Wizard of Oz (1939), Aug. 13-19. Clinton: Supa Modo (2018), Aug. 11. The Goonies (1985), Aug. 12. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), Aug. 12. El Topo (1971), Aug. 13. The Holy Mountain (1975), Aug. 13. Chicken Run (2000), Aug. 14. Hollywood: Miracle Mile (1988) and Cherry 2000 (1987), Aug. 14. Death Race 2000 (1975), Aug. 17. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center: The Dark Crystal (1982), Aug. 15.
