Get Your Reps In: “Princess Mononoke” Is an Environmental Fantasy Epic

Badlands (1973)

Terrence Malick’s impressive directorial debut stars Sissy Spacek as Holly, a 15-year-old girl under the beguiling spell of 25-year-old Kit (Martin Sheen). When Kit kills Holly’s father because he disapproves of their romance, the pair go on the lam together, zooming through the Midwestern Badlands and leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, Sept. 1.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)

Hailed as one of the greatest films of all time, Werner Herzog’s historical epic centers on real-life Spanish conquistador Lope de Aguirre’s reckless expedition through the Amazonian jungle to find the mythical city of El Dorado. Screens as part of Hollywood Theatre’s Descent Into Madness: The Films of Werner Herzog series. Hollywood, Sept. 2.

Personal Shopper (2016)

The phenomenal Kristen Stewart stars in auteur Olivier Assayas’ quiet psychological drama about American personal shopper Maureen (Stewart), who works for a supermodel in Paris. Grappling with the recent loss of her twin brother, Maureen is haunted by his presence, both literally and figuratively, in this ambiguous ghost story/character study hybrid. Clinton, Sept. 2-3.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

A Studio Ghibli essential, and a departure from its usual family-friendly works, this environmental fantasy epic follows a cursed young prince (Billy Crudup) who gets caught up in a bloody war between the leader of a destructive mining town (Minnie Driver) and the forest spirits she’s angered. Academy, Sept. 3-9.

Serial Mom (1994)

Written and directed by John “Pope of Trash” Waters, this black comedy cult classic stars Kathleen Turner as a seemingly perfect suburban housewife…who turns out to have a penchant for murdering anyone who makes slights against her family. Show up early—comedian Becky Braunstein performs live standup before the screening. Hollywood, Sept. 4.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Easy Rider (1969), Sept. 1-2. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Sept. 1-2. Vertigo (1958), Sept. 3-9. Clinton: The Princess and the Pea (1977), Sept. 1. Hollywood: Jailhouse Rock (1957), Sept. 4-5. Fitzcarraldo (1982), Sept. 5. Burden of Dreams (1982), Sept. 6. Cyborg Cop (1993), Sept. 7.