Get Your Reps In: Navigate the Sleazy Streets of New York With De Niro

Vertigo (1958)

In Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal psychological thriller, a former police detective (James Stewart) struggling with a newfound fear of heights and vertigo becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman (Kim Novak). Significant for being the first film to use the dolly zoom to create a distorted sense of perception, a move famously employed in Jaws, Goodfellas and most Spike Lee joints. Academy, Sept. 8-9.

Valley Girl (1983)

Loosely based on Romeo and Juliet, this teen rom-com follows a preppy valley girl (Deborah Foreman) who falls for a rebellious punk from “Holly-weird” (Nicolas Cage, in his breakout leading role), despite objections from her haughty, shallow friends. Worth seeing for the ‘80s soundtrack alone, which has hits from the Psychedelic Furs, Men at Work and more. Open-Air Cinema at OMSI, Sept. 9.

Taxi Driver (1976)

One of Martin Scorsese’s several masterpieces, this nocturnal character study follows Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), the titular taxi driver, as he navigates the sleazy streets of New York City and copes with his own deteriorating mental state. Harvey Keitel, Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks and a 12-year-old Jodie Foster co-star. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, Sept. 9.

Xanadu (1980)

When a frustrated artist (Michael Beck) meets his literal dream girl (Olivia Newton-John), who’s secretly a muse sent from Olympus to reignite his creativity, he becomes inspired to create a nightclub called Xanadu. The inimitable Gene Kelly co-stars in his final film performance, memorably tap dancing on roller skates. Hollywood, Sept. 10.

Whale Rider (2002)

In this feel-good family drama, a 12-year-old Maori girl named Pai (Keisha Castle-Hughes, whose performance earned her an Oscar nomination) is set on succeeding her father as chief of her tribe, but her paternalistic grandfather insists the role is for men only. However, Pai is undeterred, determined to defy tradition and prove him wrong. Clinton, Sept. 13.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Princess Mononoke (1997), Sept. 8-9. Clinton: The Goldfish (2019), Sept. 8. OMSI: Dirty Dancing (1987), Sept. 10. Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011), Sept. 11. Hollywood: Heart of Glass (1976), Sept. 8. Ponyo (2008), Sept. 11-12. Class of 1999 (1990), Sept. 11. Little Dieter Needs to Fly (1997), Sept. 12. Stroszek (1977), Sept. 13. Invincible Kung Fu Legs (1980), Sept. 14.