What To Do in Portland (Sept 22-28)

Crypto-Zoo

Portland artist Mike Bennett’s homespun gallery of painted-plywood curiosities recently opened in St. Johns’ old Bank of America building. Some might argue it’s a bit early for a Halloween-style, walk-through experience, but the museum isn’t expressly for the season, and a ton of visitors are going to want to make their way through. As Bennett is a fan of surprising, sweet and sometimes hidden installation art, his John Kricfalusi-esque creations have been popping up all over Portland for years. During the pandemic, Bennett’s A to Zoo Family Lawn Museum provided a joyful escape to all who walked by or eagerly awaited Bennett’s frequent additions. St. Johns’ Bank of America, 7410 N Chicago Ave., mikebennettart.com. 10 am-5 pm daily, through Nov. 5.

Dave Zirin

With his new book, The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World, sports journalist Dave Zirin—who also authored A People’s History of Sports in the United States—traces NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s quiet but powerful protests in the National Football League and beyond. Through interviews with athletes, coaches and others both inside and outside the world of football, Zirin writes the still-unfolding history of “the Kaepernick effect,” which continues to reverberate in sports and contemporary society. Register for Zirin’s appearance on Zoom at powells.com. 5 pm Thursday, Sept. 23.

Open Mike Eagle

Co-presented with X-RAY.fm, this show is not technically an Open Mike Eagle main billing. But he’s definitely the main draw for his dark, incisive raps on everything from the self-help spell-outs of his 2020 album Anime, Trauma and Divorce to the autobiographical personal trauma of destroyed community on his 2017 concept record Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. That all sounds really serious, and Open Mike Eagle is about as serious as they come, yet somehow he’ll also split your sides with his clever, sliding rhymes. He shares the show with Armand Hammer—two incredible rappers in their own right. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Thursday Sept. 23. $20.

Nowhere

The great Gregg Araki directs this 1997 genre-bending coming-of-age gem chronicling a group of queer L.A. teenagers as they party, indulge in sex and drugs, and experience a series of bizarre extraterrestrial events. It features some of the most memorable lighting and production design in modern cinema; a true relic from the ‘90s that deserves more recognition. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 24. $8-$10.

Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest

Nearly 40 years ago, back when Oregon’s modern craft brewing movement was just beginning, the very first beer the Widmer brothers decided to brew was a classic German altbier. Those ties to Deutschland made the brewery a natural place to launch an annual Oktoberfest, and this year the celebration returns to the original pub. After its pivot to a takeout model in 2020, attendees can now sample an updated, small-batch version of Widmers’ Okto beer along with other favorites from the brewery’s tap list. Grab yourself a brat from the Altengartz food cart and you’ll feel like you’re in Munich. Widmer Brothers Brewing, 929 N Russell St., 503-281-3333, widmerbrothers.com. 2-10 pm Saturday, Sept. 25.