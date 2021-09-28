Get Your Reps In: Halloween Is Coming. Get in the Mood With a Screening of “The Thing”

The Thing (1982)

When a group of isolated researchers in Antarctica become terrorized by a shape-shifting parasitic creature, they soon learn that any one of them could be the titular Thing. Though John Carpenter’s paranoid sci-fi-horror film wasn’t received well at the time of release, it’s now rightfully appreciated for the masterpiece it is. The gruesome practical effects! The dog actors! The Ennio Morricone score! Academy, Sept. 29-30.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

In John Landis’ horror comedy, a pair of American college students (David Naughton and Griffin Dunne) backpacking through England are attacked by what seems to be a werewolf, though none of the locals will admit the beast exists. Now, the surviving student is haunted by visions, fearing he’ll turn into a werewolf under the next full moon. Notable for winning the first Oscar for Best Makeup. Clinton, Oct. 1.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

Set in the fictional Iranian ghost town of “Bad City,” a lonesome vampire (Sheila Vand) skateboards around the streets, listening to music and feeding off the depraved denizens. Shot in gorgeous black-and-white, Ana Lily Amirpour’s haunting film is considered to be the first-ever Iranian vampire Western. Clinton, Oct. 2.

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing star as, respectively, Count Dracula and Doctor Van Helsing in the first entry of the gothic Hammer horror film series. Lee’s subversively sensual depiction of the iconic vampire paved the way for even more seductive creatures of the night, such as the Pacific Northwest’s beloved Edward Cullen. Hollywood, Oct. 4.

The Babadook (2014)

An effective and unforgettable metaphor for grief, Jennifer Kent’s acclaimed psychological horror movie follows a widowed mother and her troubled young son. After a creepy pop-up book about a humanoid creature called “The Babadook” mysteriously manifests in their home, the boy becomes convinced the monster is real. No spoilers, but…he is. Clinton, Oct. 4.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Cape Fear (1962), Sept. 29-30. Clinton: Another Afghanistan (2003), Sept. 29. The Seventh Curse (1986), Sept. 30. Frankenhooker (1990), Oct. 1. Hollywood: Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928), Sept. 29. Space Mutiny (1988), Oct. 5.