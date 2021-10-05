Get Your Reps In: Watch the First Film to Popularize the Italian Giallo Genre

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In one of the best and most influential psychological horror films of all time, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and her husband (the great John Cassavetes) are at first thrilled when she miraculously becomes pregnant. But as the months pass, she suspects there might be something supernatural behind her conception. Based almost word for word and scene for scene on Ira Levin’s ingenious novel of the same name. Academy, Oct. 5-7.





The Wicker Man (1973), The Wicker Man (2006)

A policeman travels to a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, but instead finds an uncanny culture of deadly pagan rituals. Though the original may be technically better in every possible way, the remake is nevertheless an absurdly entertaining ride. Nic Cage in a bee cage! Clinton, Oct. 7.

Twilight (2008)

We all know the story: Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) moves to Forks, Wash., and falls for the brooding Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who turns out to be a vampire. Shot in the Portland area, this supernatural melodrama is an indisputable Pacific Northwest classic; sorry haters! All hail the Twilight renaissance! Screens in 35 mm. 5th Avenue, Oct. 8-10.





Ginger Snaps (2000)

In this gruesome coming-of-age creature feature, two death-obsessed teenagers (Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle) find their sisterhood tested when one of them is attacked by a werewolf, catalyzing a bloody transformation that’s even more disturbing than the horrors of puberty. Clinton, Oct. 9.





The Bird With the Crystal Plumage (1970)

Giallo master Dario Argento’s impressive directorial debut follows Sam, an American writer in Italy, who witnesses a murder attempt on an art gallery owner. After agreeing to help the police catch the culprit, Sam finds himself and his girlfriend threatened and stalked by a mysterious figure. Considered to be the first film to popularize the Italian giallo genre. Clinton, Oct. 9.





ALSO PLAYING:





Academy: Psycho (1960), Oct. 5-7. Clinton: In the Mouth of Madness (1994), Oct. 8. Re-Animator (1985), Oct. 8. The Descent (2005), Oct. 11. Hollywood: The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957), Oct. 9-10. The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Oct. 9. The One Armed Boxer (1972), Oct. 12.