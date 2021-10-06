What to Do in Portland (Oct. 6-12)

GO | Farmtoberfest

If you haven’t made the drive to Newberg yet to sample Wolves & People beer from the source, this month the brewery brings the farm to you. Throughout the entire month of October, Christian DeBenedetti’s tart grisettes, delicate witbiers and a whopping five new fresh hop offerings will be pouring at pop-up bar Function PDX in Northwest Portland. Rounding out the roster are Gonzales Wine Co. and Olympia Oyster Bar—still shucking strong even after departing its permanent home on North Mississippi Avenue. And it wouldn’t be a Farmtoberfest without a little straw on the ground, so Wolves & People is bringing the hay bales and hop bines to create a special fall-themed experience in the heart of the city. Function PDX, 919 NW 23rd Ave., 503-487-6873, facebook.com/fxpdx. 2 pm-close Monday-Thursday, noon-close Friday-Sunday, through Oct. 31.





SEE | The Cinema of Horrors: Drive-In Experience

The drive-in theater boom may be the best trend to emerge from the pandemic, and watching films from the comfort of your own car doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Back by popular demand, Treadway Events has announced the return of the Cinema of Horrors for 15 nights throughout the month of October. You can expect a lineup of classic frightening flicks, including the original Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Cabin in the Woods along with less scary but still themed alternatives, like Hocus Pocus and St. Helens-shot Halloweentown. Organizers here take the drive-in experience to the next level: Movies are accompanied by live actors creeping among the parked cars as well as over-the-top lighting, making the 25-minute drive to Clark County totally worth it. Clark County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, Wash., 564-397-6180, ridgefield.cinemaofhorrors.com. 7:15 pm Friday-Sunday, through Oct. 31. $69 per vehicle.





DO | The Makers Fair

Northwest Portland brewery Hammer & Stitch opened as an homage to crafters. The name was inspired by the owners’ parents—two brothers whose father was an engineer, general contractor and handyman (the hammer), and whose mother was a master seamstress (the stitch). So it’s no surprise the business’s first in-person festival would celebrate local carpenters, jewelers, artists and more. Grab a pint of the brewery’s crisp lager and browse the goods produced by members of Makers Union PDX. Just be careful—the more you drink, the more you’ll want to spend with abandon. Hammer & Stitch Brewing, 2377 NW Wilson St., 971-254-8982, hsbrew.co. Noon-6 pm Saturday, Oct. 9. Free.





GO | Frida…A Self Portrait

The kickoff of Portland Center Stage’s 2021-22 season, Frida…A Self Portrait employs the talents of Brazilian writer and performer Vanessa Severo to deliver a self portrait about a self portrait artist. The painter wife of Diego Rivera—and arguably much more famous than he ever was by this point—Khalo’s own self portraits were integral to her work. So it seems fitting that in penning a play that situates itself on the last night of Khalo’s life, Severno would work her own experiences into the piece. Expect difficult women doing brilliant things. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, through Nov. 6. $21-$87.





GO | Musical Legends of the Harlem Renaissance

A night of symphonic jazz is going to hit some people just right, especially as the weather cools into biting drafts. Jazz lovers can bundle up indoors with live versions of 100-year-old classics like “Jelly Roll Jive,” “Smile Darn Ya Smile” and “St. James Infirmary”—as rendered by trumpeter Byron Stripling and singer Shayna Steele. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 9-10. $25+ .





VIRTUAL | Susan Orlean

The acclaimed journalist and author of The Orchid Thief—and former WW staff writer—collects “a lifetime of musings, meditations, and in-depth profiles about animals” in her new work, On Animals. The stories traverse a range of human-animal relationships—from animals we hunt to animals that hunt us to animals whose sense of hunt we have all but eradicated. On Animals may be Orlean’s most approachable work to date. Register for the Zoom event at powells.com. 5 pm Monday, Oct. 11.





GO | 100 Gecs

If noise is, as Emil Beaulieau once claimed, “the true sound of love,” then 100 Gecs is the shape of punk to come. Their simultaneously sincere, irreverent, jocular 2019 album 1000 gecs represented all the “bad” music elements of the past 20 years—Auto-Tune, screamo, etc.—fusing into an ugly duckling endgame glitch swan adolescence. Perhaps only in the capable hands of experimental duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady all these awkward stepchildren-subgenre devices finally made sense. One thing’s for sure: Anyone who went to that all-out, thrilling, come-to-Jesus 2019 gecs show at Holocene no doubt immediately snapped up a ticket to see their 2021 10,000 gecs tour. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 5. Sold out, but worth the exorbitant resale markup.