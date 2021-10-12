Get Your Reps In: “Raw” Is an Essential Precursor to Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005)

In this American remake of Ringu (1998), a woman named Rachel (Naomi Watts) discovers a haunted videotape containing an avant-garde experimental film by a young director named Samara. Just kidding—she’s a vengeful ghost, and Rachel has just seven days before Samara gets her. Though the first film is set in Seattle, the second is set, and was shot, in Astoria. Hollywood, Oct. 13.

Poltergeist (1982)

While The Ring follows a creepy little girl coming out of the TV, Poltergeist is about a creepy little girl getting sucked into the TV. A suburban family’s home is terrorized by malevolent spirits in this semi-family-friendly supernatural horror classic by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper and the universally beloved Steven Spielberg. Academy, Oct. 13-14.





Possession (1981)

After asking her husband (Sam Neill) for a divorce, Anna (Isabelle Adjani) starts exhibiting violently deranged behavior in this one-of-a-kind psychological thriller about the vicious, visceral dissolution of a marriage. Experience a newly restored version of the milk-drenched subway dance scene in glorious 4K! Hollywood, Oct. 15-17.

Pieces (1982)

This slasher flick follows a serial killer slinking around college campuses and killing female students, using their body parts to make a human jigsaw puzzle. An unholy hybrid of splatter films, body horror, exploitation and giallo. Presented and joined by the hosts of the podcast The Good, the Bad, and the What!? Cinemagic, Oct. 16.

Raw (2016)

The visionary Julia Ducournau directs this French coming-of-age horror film about a 16-year-old vegetarian who, upon her arrival at veterinary school, discovers she has a taste for meat. Human meat, to be precise. Ducournau’s use of cannibalism as metaphor for puberty and desire is ingenious, and Raw is an essential precursor to her recently released sophomore feature Titane. Clinton, Oct. 18.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Je T’aime Moi Non Plus (1976), Oct. 15-17. Academy: Beetlejuice (1988), Oct. 13-14. Night of the Living Dead (1968), Oct. 13-14. Friday the 13th (1980), Oct. 15-21. The Fog (1980), Oct. 15-21. Clinton: Santa Sangra (1990), Oct. 15. Hollywood: Bay of Blood (1971), Oct. 14. The Wicker Man (1973), Oct. 17. The Strange Vice of Mrs. Wardh (1971), Oct. 18. Night of the Living Dead (1968), Oct. 19.