What to Do in Portland (Oct. 20-26)

SEE | Fin de Cinema: Valerie and Her Week of Wonders

Holocene’s unique film score series, Fin de Cinema, returns from a two-year hiatus to present ‘70s Czech New Wave film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders. While not expressly Halloween themed, the Jaromil Jireš film is a surreal vampire story with plenty of witches and biting. Valerie will be presented in a 4K digital restoration, offering the chance to ogle gorgeous cinematic visuals on the big screen, but the bill’s headlining composers, Akila Fields (Palm Dat) and Noah Bernstein, present a live performance to rival the enduring cult classic. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Oct 20. $10.

Jack Skellington (Disney)

GO | The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s fantastical film—intertwining the magic of Halloween and Christmas—is a holiday classic and a celebrated watch from October through December. The Oregon Symphony’s live performances of Danny Elfman’s score against screenings of the film have attained a similar level of seasonal tradition—on the level of attending The Nutcracker or midnight mass. Costumes are encouraged, from skeletons to Santa, or combine both and go as good ol’ Sandy Claws. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 22-24. $29-$129.

SEE | The Return of the Living Dead

Completely different from George Romero’s somber 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, this 1985 horror comedy from Dan O’Bannon follows a ragtag crew of warehouse employees who unwittingly reanimate a cemetery full of zombies. With the help of a gang of teenage punks (and a killer death rock soundtrack), the survivors team up to save their town by kicking some zombie ass. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-238-5588, cstpdx.com. 10 pm Friday, Oct. 22. $6.

GO | Dark Web Tonight

One of the city’s most beloved comedy shows—devoted to weird YouTube videos and other cultural detritus—returns after being on hold since February 2021. Held almost religiously at Kickstand Comedy pre-pandemic, Dark Web Tonight host Ben Harkins says there were many offers to move his live show about online things into the virtual world, but Harkins declined—awaiting this new in-person stage and two new co-hosts at a stronghold of the city’s weird: The Funhouse Lounge. Having had 18 months to careen through internet culture, Harkins and his new co-hosts Noah Watson and Calaix Alexander are sure to bring their best. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 10 pm Friday, Oct. 22. $5-7

Adam Glick (Adam Glick)

DO | Crab Boil With Chef Adam Glick

You may never have enough money to charter your own super-yacht, but now you can at least eat like a multimillionaire cruising the Mediterranean. Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck franchise will remember Adam Glick, the divisive chef for three seasons, known as much for his galley tantrums as his Michelin star-worthy cooking for guests. And if you saw the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, you’ll also recall that Glick landed in Oregon once that season wrapped last year. The van-dwelling nomad didn’t reveal what region of our fine state he was exploring, but now we have a better idea, since he’s hosting this dinner at Carlton’s Abbey Road Farm. Pre-feast, you’ll tour the verdant property with a bottle of wine before joining chef Adam on the lawn for a crab boil. Sure, the tickets ain’t cheap, but can you really put a price on the chance to get the former reality star to spill all of Below Deck’s secrets? Abbey Road Farm, 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, eventbrite.com. 4 pm Sunday, Oct. 24. $250.

DO | A Purr-fect-ly Howl-a-ween Event

There will be no communal dancing or drinking at this annual fundraiser due to the ongoing pandemic, but you can still support the Cat Adoption Team and Oregon Humane Society by participating online. Hosted by Portland band Malea & the Tourists, you’ll get a full show to watch from the comfort of your own home, featuring music that spans all genres, including pop, swing, jazz, country and R&B. Go ahead, stuff your pet into one of those ridiculous Halloween costumes and dance the night away in your living room. There’s no crowd around to judge. A Purr-fect-ly Howl-a-ween Event, tickettomato.com/event/7273. 5:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 24. $20.