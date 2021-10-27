What to Do in Portland: Halloween Parties

GO | Witches Ball

A dance party for you and all your witch friends, Witches Ball costumes the standing SNAP! ‘90s vs ‘00s dance party on the last Friday of the month and encourages big black hats. DJs Colin Jones and Introcut will spin The Craft soundtrack, and Ms. Coco B hosts. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, Oct. 29. $10-$15.

GO | The Dark Arts

Kelly’s Olympian hosts a two-day Halloween fest devoted to celebrating the dark arts: comedy, music, podcasts, and the swapping of VHS cassettes. Check the schedule for your favorites: Mx. Dahlia Belle, Ben Harkins, Dan Weber and Derek Sheen all take the mic. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., fftheshow.com/darkartsfest. 3 pm-2 am Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31. $20-$35.

GO | Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience

Depeche Mode cover group Strangelove shares a bill with U.K. David Bowie impersonator The Electric Duke. With a combo like that, how can you go wrong? Strangelove even has Martin Gore approval, the singer-songwriter signing off, “They do it to such fine detail that’s it’s scary” in the show’s promo notes. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 30. $20-$22. 21+.

GO | Psycho-a-Go-Go: A Rock & Roll Mask-erade

A Halloween weekend party that sounds like something straight out of a Stefon skit on SNL, Psycho-a-Go-Go promises several rooms of “gore-lorious decorations and wicked visuals,” including a dedicated photo zone. There’s a three-category costume contest and live music by the Edgar Allan Posers. Put together by Zia McCabe (DJ Rescue) and DJ Gregarious, McCabe tells WW, “it sucked not having a Halloween to speak of last year (among other things, of course), so we’re doubling down this year to make a party to remember.” Vitalidad Events Center, 116 SE Yamhill St. 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 30. $20-$25. 21+.

GO | Turkeynecks Rock ‘n Roller Halloween Skate

If spooky season isn’t complete without the graceful glide of skate wheels on a lacquered wood floor, Oaks Park has you covered. Portland Cramps tribute band the Turkeynecks play all the creepy hits while fans and freaks hit the rink. Oaks Park Roller Rink, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, oakspark.com/specials. 8 pm Sunday, Oct. 31. $10.

GO | Halloween at the Bronze

Holocene brings back its popular recreation of the Bronze—the bar from wry teen supernatural TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer—so everyone can dress up as Cordelia Chase and Rupert Giles. Expect live bands covering Cibo Matto and Dingoes Ate My Baby. “Meta” costumes encouraged. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm Sunday, Oct. 31. $10-$12.