Fargo (1996)

An outstanding entry in the Coen Bros.’ oeuvre, this small-town crime comedy weaves a darkly funny tale involving a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy), bumbling criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare), and a pregnant cop (Frances McDormand). Todd Melby, author of A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere: The Untold Story of the Making of Fargo, will attend! Hollywood, Nov. 4.

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Humphrey Bogart stars as detective Sam Spade in this noir classic about the dangerous search for a coveted jewel-encrusted falcon statuette. Widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, which makes it all the more impressive that it was legendary director John Huston’s feature debut. Academy, Nov. 5-11.

Arrebato (1979)

In this underseen example of Spanish arthouse horror, a low-budget filmmaker is contacted by a man attempting to film his own consciousness while on heroin—the result is hallucinogenic, rapturous and vampiric. Auteur Pedro Almodóvar has cited Arrebato as his favorite horror film, and he provides an uncredited voice cameo. Hollywood, Nov. 5-6.

Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005)

Performance artist Miranda July directs this pensive dramedy, which follows an eccentric cast of characters all struggling to connect with the world around them. July herself stars as a cab driver and video artist, and John Hawkes co-stars as a lonely shoe salesman. Watch to find out what this enigmatic symbol means: ))<>((. 5th Avenue, Nov. 5-7.

Rashomon (1950)

Unparalleled director Akira Kurosawa explores the boundaries of truth and perspective in this massively influential crime-drama period piece. Set in eighth century Japan, the 88-minute film centers on the aftermath of a violent crime, and the differing points of view offered by those involved, including a bandit, a bride, a samurai’s ghost, and a woodcutter. Clinton, Nov. 9.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), Nov. 3-4. Halloween (1978), Nov. 3-4. Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Nov. 3-4. Dark Passage (1947), Nov. 5-11. Clinton: Stray Dog (1949), Nov. 6. V for Vendetta (2005), Nov. 8. Hollywood: The Howling (1981), Nov. 5-7. Five (1951), Nov. 8. Kid With the Golden Arm (1979), Nov. 9.