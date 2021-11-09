Get Your Reps In: Watch Melvin Van Peebles’ Independent Magnum Opus

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

John Cameron Mitchell writes, directs and stars in this glam adaptation of his hit stage musical about an East German genderqueer punk singer as she embarks on a small-scale tour through the U.S., telling her life story through music and tracking down her song-pilfering ex-lover (Michael Pitt). Clinton, Nov. 12.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

Celebrate the life of the boundary-breaking filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles with his independent magnum opus, which follows a sex worker named Sweetback (Van Peebles) on the run after saving a Black Panther member from a horde of racist cops. Credited with creating the blaxploitation film genre, and includes a score by the then-unknown Earth, Wind & Fire! Hollywood, Nov. 12.

Strangers on a Train (1951)

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s eponymous novel, this psychological film noir by Alfred Hitchcock centers on, well, strangers on a train. When an unhappily married tennis player and a charming psychopath meet on a train, the latter convinces the former that, if they each want to “get rid” of someone, they should exchange murders, and that way neither will be caught. Academy, Nov. 12-18.

Seven Samurai (1954)

In Akira Kurosawa’s most famous epic, impoverished 16th century Japanese villagers recruit seven ronin (masterless samurai) to protect them from crop-stealing bandits. Don’t let the 207-minute runtime deter you—this bona fide masterpiece is meant to be watched on the big screen. Clinton, Nov. 13.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch’s enigmatic ode to the crushed dreams of Hollywood hopefuls stars Naomi Watts as a bright-eyed aspiring actress who arrives in Tinseltown only to find herself thrust into an otherworldly mystery involving an amnesiac brunette (Laura Elena Harring). Featuring a post-film live performance by Rebekah Del Rio of the iconic Club Silencio scene! Hollywood, Nov. 13-14.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Soleil O (1970), Nov. 12-14. Academy: The Maltese Falcon (1941), Nov. 10-11. Dark Passage (1947), Nov. 10-11. The Asphalt Jungle (1950), Nov. 12-18. Clinton: The Endless Night (1963), Nov. 10. Ikiru (1952), Nov. 11. Delta Space Mission (1984), Nov. 12. New Jack City (1991), Nov. 15. Throne of Blood (1957), Nov. 16. Hollywood: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Nov. 10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Nov. 11. Chameleon Street (1990), Nov. 14. Seconds (1966), Nov. 15. Fallguy (1962), Nov. 16.