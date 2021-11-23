What to Do in Portland (Nov. 24-30)

SEE | Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka

Get a two-year head start on prepping for Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka (2023) with the original film based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel. An eccentric candy man (Gene Wilder) invites five lucky winners on a tour of his exceptionally dangerous chocolate factory. He then proceeds to eliminate these children one by one as his Oompa Loompas sing and dance along to their misery. Academy Theater, 2818 SE Stark St., 503-252-0500, academytheaterpdx.com. 6:50 pm Wednesday, Nov. 24. $4-$5.

DO | Testify Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Party

The night before Thanksgiving is a time-honored biggest bar night of the year, so take advantage of Holocene’s annual pre-T-day dance party as an opportunity to sweat for the feasting to come. DJ Bryson Wallace spins funk, soul and rare Brazilian psychedelia. Fans are promised a Carl Sagan good time, so there will be beats but also vibes. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Wednesday, Nov. 24. $5 before 10 pm, $10 after. Proof of vaccination required for entry.

GO | La Fête du Macaron

Starting on Thanksgiving, Pix Pâtisserie celebrates its annual La Fête du Macaron—this year via its two Pix-O-Matic vending machines. All 24 flavors of the French pastry and cake shop’s macarons (from pistachio to salted caramel to birthday cake to bourbon) will be sold in Pix’s two automats, vended in groups of six different flavors per box. There’s also a coloring contest. Pix Pâtisserie, 2225 E Burnside St., pixpatisserie.com. Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 25-28. Pix-O-Matic vending machines available 24 hours a day in the outside foyer of Pix.

Alesong Brewing

GO | Alesong Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

While most people reserve Thanksgiving weekend to wander wine country, when Willamette Valley producers throw open their doors to the public for special tastings, food pairings and events, Alesong sees you, neglected beer drinker. The award-winning Eugene brewery, which you must normally make an appointment to visit, is hosting an open house Friday through Sunday. You can expect complimentary tours on the hour, a lineup of new fall beers, and a menu of dark stouts on Black Friday. The drive alone is worth it—Alesong’s countryside taphouse is one of the prettiest in the region. Alesong Brewing & Blending, 80848 Territorial Highway, Eugene, 541-844-9925, alesongbrewing.com. Noon-6 pm Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28.

DO | Blue Collar Wrestling Worldwide Presents: Go Stuff Yourself

If you love the pomp and circumstance of pro wrestling, you don’t have to go far to get your in-person fix. Blue Collar Wrestling started holding matches at Holocene just before the pandemic got going, but the wrestlers had a long history at the Eagle’s Lodge before that and a growing reputation for fun shows that regularly sell out. Holiday weekends are wild cards, so you may still be able to squeeze your way into a folding chair. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 3:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 27. $12. Proof of vaccination required for entry.

GO | Fermentation Journeys Book Launch

Sandor Katz

New York Times-bestselling author Sandor Katz could’ve chosen any brewery to celebrate the launch of his latest book, Fermentation Journeys, but it seems appropriate that he chose one with a name that highlights the process that turns sugars into alcohol. Ferment established itself as a top-tier beer destination in the Columbia Gorge upon opening in 2018. Founder Dan Peterson, a microbiologist by education who began brewing as a hobbyist before going pro, produces stellar Pilsners, saisons and IPAs, which you can enjoy as Katz describes his latest work—a cookbook with 60 recipes highlighting the revival of the fermentation arts—and then demonstrates how to make pao cai, or Chinese pickles. Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River, 541-436-3499, fermentbrewing.com. 5 pm Monday, Nov. 29.