Get Your Reps In: Watch “The Matrix” Again Before the Fourth Installment Hits Theaters Dec. 22

The Toxic Avenger (1984)

When a feeble nerd falls into a vat of toxic waste, he suddenly transforms into a mutant with superhuman strength. Revenge against his bullies quickly ensues. A PG-13 reboot of this darkly funny superhero B-movie is scheduled for release next year, and stars Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood. Clinton, Dec. 9.

The Matrix (1999)

Visionaries Lana and Lilly Wachowski direct this blockbuster sci-fi masterpiece about a seemingly normal hacker (Keanu Reeves) who, with the help of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), discovers he’s been living in a simulation. The highly anticipated fourth installment of the series hits theaters Dec. 22! Hollywood, Dec. 10.

Gremlins (1984)

Set during Christmastime, this family-friendly horror comedy centers on a boy who receives a cuddly creature called a mogwai as a gift, with three strict rules about how to care for it. Of course, the rules are soon broken, and chaos reigns as the mogwai spawn and transform into gremlins, wreaking havoc across town. Academy, Dec. 10-16.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Little Ralphie just wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, but everyone from his parents to his teacher to a department store Santa repeats the same refrain: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” Other memorable scenes from this Christmas classic involve licking frozen flagpoles, a fishnet-stockinged leg lamp and Ralphie’s mom washing his mouth out with soap. Hollywood, Dec. 12.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Prep for the Christmas release of Licorice Pizza with Paul Thomas Anderson’s breakthrough sophomore hit! Set in 1977, a well-endowed busboy (Mark Wahlberg) is recruited by a porn director (Burt Reynolds) to become an adult film star in this ensemble dramedy co-starring Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and others. Hollywood, Dec. 13.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Elf (2003), Dec. 8-9. Scrooged (1988), Dec. 8-9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Dec. 10-16. Clinton: Elf (2003), Dec. 13. Hollywood: Martial Arts of Shaolin (1986), Dec. 14.