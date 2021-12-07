What to Do in Portland (Dec. 8-14)

Ginger Minj's Winter Wonderland

GO | Ginger Minj’s Winter Wonderland Last year, holiday celebrations were small and simple out of an abundance of caution, but now that you’re vaxxed and boosted, it’s time to go big with Christmas—and it doesn’t get more over the top than drag. Ginger Minj, star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, teams up with her bestie Gidget Galore in this nondenominational seasonal romp with classic and new songs. Expect more than a dozen costume changes and a slew of machines that spew everything from fog to confetti to snow. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Thursday, Dec. 9. $30.

GO | Astoria Food Hub Winter Market

The debut of the nearly finished Astoria Food Hub is on many must-go lists, and it isn’t shying from the attention, letting the curious and in the know get a peek at what’s coming together inside the renovated Mason-Ehrman & Co. Building. Situated on the city’s riverwalk, the market—where local farmers, cattle ranchers and others can sell directly to buyers—seems like a no-brainer to showcase the area’s abundant regional food producers. The space’s brief but welcome Winter Market gives fans a chance to get inside and check out what the hub is bringing together. Astoria Food Hub, Mason-Ehrman & Co. Building, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. Noon-3 pm Saturday, Dec. 11.

pFriem (pFriem)

DO | Celebrate the Season With pFriem

The ski season may be getting off to a bit of a late start this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drink like you just wrapped up an epic day on the slopes. Eleven pFriem beers will be on tap at Mt. Hood Meadows for this rare vertical tasting, which includes charcuterie and live music. Brewers from the award-winning Hood River producer will also be on hand to answer all of your pressing beer nerd questions. And who knows? By this weekend, Mount Hood may be covered in several feet of snow, which could make this a true après-ski event. Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Highway 35, Government Camp, 503-337-2222, skihood.com. 1 and 3:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 11. $35.

DO | My People’s Market

For three consecutive weekends, new vendors, new music and new snacks rotate through the winter incarnation of My People’s Market in inner Southeast. With a focus on elevating Portland’s entrepreneurs of color, the market presents a different 30 vendors each weekend—a terrific curation of local food, drink, apparel, art, beauty products and more. If you stop by this Sunday, you’ll be treated to performances by local soul singer Blossom. Next weekend, Yawa and DJ Anjali keep the beat. The Redd, 831 SE Salmon St., mypeoplesmarket.com. Noon-6 pm Sunday, Dec. 12.

Sean Jordan (Sean Jordan)

SEE | Faded Comedy with Sean Jordan

Portlanders love to celebrate the return of 2014 WW Funniest Five alum Sean Jordan, especially when he rolls into town with a regular guest from his popular podcast, All Fantasy Everything, like Mike Mulloy. The duo won’t be doing fantasy drafts of cultural references, but the single-show engagement should be enough to get deep and take too seriously a number of super-silly topics. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Sunday, Dec. 12. $20-$28. 21+.

VIRTUAL | Cider Summit Northwest Holiday Festival to Go

Last year, every beer and cider festival that could be packaged as a take-home event did just that in order to provide drinkers with some form of entertainment as they hunkered down for the pandemic. You might’ve thought that model would disappear with vaccinations, but the to-go experience remains popular, and Cider Summit has created another for the holidays. Choose from three different tasting kits, then crack open your assortment of cans and bottles while watching short videos featuring the cidermakers describing their creations on the Cidercraft magazine YouTube channel. Cider Summit Northwest, cidersummitnw.com/nwholiday. Orders must be received by 11:59 pm Sunday, Dec. 12. Kits available for pickup Saturday, Dec. 18, at three Portland metro area locations. $29.50-$99.50.