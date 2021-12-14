Get Your Reps In: Rooting for Clark Griswold as he Attempts to Host the Perfect Christmas Never Gets Old

Bandits (2001)

Shot on location in Portland, Lake Oswego, Silverton, the Columbia Gorge and Salem, this #OregonMade dramedy-thriller centers on a love triangle between partners in crime (Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton) and the runaway housewife (Cate Blanchett) who comes between them. Screens in 35 mm for its 20th anniversary. Hollywood, Dec. 15.

The Loveless (1981)

In Kathryn Bigelow’s directorial debut feature, Willem Dafoe stars in his first film role as a biker in a rowdy motorcycle gang on their way to the Daytona races. When they stop in a small Southern town, sex, violence and trouble ensue. An homage to the outlaw biker films of the ‘50s and ‘60s, such as Marlon Brando’s The Wild One (1953). Clinton, Dec. 17.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Widely considered the best Christmas movie of all time, this classic fable from Frank Capra follows a depressed family man (James Stewart) who wonders if his small hometown of Bedford Falls would’ve been better off if he’d never been born, prompting his guardian angel to appear and prove him wrong. A perfect balance of joy and melancholy, much like the holidays themselves! Hollywood, Dec. 17-18.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The third installment of National Lampoon’s Vacation series finds our hero Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) attempting to host the perfect Christmas for his wife (Beverly D’Angelo), kids (Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki), and extended family. Predictably, things go awry, but in an unpredictable fashion. Academy, Dec. 15-16. Cinemagic, Dec. 17-19.

Die Hard (1988)

Ah, December, the time of year when we’re subjected to the annual refrain of “Die Hard is a Christmas movie” from guys who think they’re so clever and original. We know! We all know this. Let’s talk more about Alan Rickman as villainous German terrorist Hans Gruber instead, thanks! Hollywood, Dec. 19-20.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Gremlins (1984), Dec. 15-16. Stand By Me (1986), Dec. 15-16. Airport (1970), Dec. 15-16. Cinemagic: Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) and Small Soldiers (1998), Dec. 18. Clinton: The Big Lebowski (1998), Dec. 16-26. The Night Before Christmas (1961), Dec. 15. Hollywood: The Thin Man (1934), Dec. 16. Dial Code Santa Claus (1989), Dec. 17. Maniac Cop (1988) and Maniac Cop 2 (1990), Dec. 18. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984), Dec. 21.