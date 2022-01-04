What to Do in Portland (Jan 5-11)

SEE | The Band’s Visit

Though not as well known as Jesus Christ Superstar, the 50-year-old musical that opened Broadway in Portland’s current season, nor as flashy as Mean Girls, the one that followed, The Band’s Visit might just be the production we need to begin the new year. Based on Israeli writer-director Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film of the same name, The Band’s Visit follows a group of Egyptian musicians who get lost on their way to a gig to find themselves stranded in a tiny Israeli desert community. While that sounds like the makings of a geopolitical drama, the story centers on the magic of unexpected encounters and the universal nature of hospitality, messages that ooze kindness and sound just about right following years marred by a culture of callousness. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, broadwayinportland.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, noon and 5 pm Sunday, through Jan. 9. $29.50-$99.50.

Ablis CBD Infusions

GO | Detox Week: Ablis CBD Tasting

Whether you’re planning a dry January for a mental and physical reset after the holidays or are simply looking for a way to chill following a rocky 2021, the Growler Guys are here to help. Yes, the taproom is best known for serving beer, but for one night this week the shop is hosting Bend-based Ablis CBD. You can sample alcohol-free concoctions like the strawberry mojito or berry-lime sparkling water, but even if you can’t make it to the event, know that Growler Guys always has at least three of Ablis’ beverages on tap. The Growler Guys, 3739 S Bond Ave., thegrowlerguys.com. 5 pm Thursday, Jan. 6.

DO | Serious Moonlight: A David Bowie Dance Party

Celebrate the 75th birthday of the Thin White Duke in the long, shoebox bar beneath the Midnight Society. The Six is the perfect subterranean club to dance it up to favorites and deep cuts from all Bowie eras. DJ Gregarious and DJ Disorder will run the tour. The Six, 3341 SE Belmont St., themidnightsocietypdx.net/the-sx. $10, $8 if you wear red shoes. Proof of vaccination required for entry.

My Brilliant Career (Criterion)

SEE | My Brilliant Career

In this lovely, underseen Australian period film, a young writer (Judy Davis) finds her career stifled by her class status, a budding romance (with a dreamy young Sam Neill) and, of course, her being a woman in the year 1897. A perfect companion piece to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-897-0744, cstpdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 8. $6.