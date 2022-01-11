Get Your Reps In: Watch the Original “Little Shop of Horrors” That Spawned the 1986 Musical

The Red Shoes (1948)

One of the most influential films of all time, inspiring prolific artists ranging from Kate Bush to Martin Scorsese, this sumptuous drama follows a ballerina (Moira Shearer) who’s torn between her love for a man and her love for dance. Features an unforgettably surreal 17-minute original ballet sequence. Free for Hollywood Theatre members! Hollywood, Jan. 13.

Jules and Jim (1962)

French New Wave pioneer François Truffaut directed this classic romantic drama, set during World War I and centered on a tragic love triangle between the extroverted Jules, the introverted Jim, and the free-spirited Catherine (Jeanne Moreau). Yet another big inspiration for Martin Scorsese, specifically the voice-over narration, quick cuts and freeze frames in Goodfellas. Clinton, Jan. 13.

Down by Law (1986)

When three strangers (Tom Waits, John Lurie, and Roberto Benigni) are wrongfully arrested and put in a New Orleans jail cell together, the men hatch a plot to escape. The black-and-white indie is unconventionally (and refreshingly) focused on the interpersonal relationship between the leads, rather than the mechanics of the jailbreak itself. Screens as part of the Clinton’s Jim Jarmusch Festival. Clinton, Jan, 14.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Huge shout-out to director Alfonso Cuarón for breathing new life into Harry Potter; his film is undoubtedly the best of the series, successfully helping the wiz kids’ transition from saccharine childhood to pensive pubescence. Special mention to David Thewlis for nailing his scrappy portrayal of professor Remus Lupin! Academy, Jan. 14-20.

Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

It’s the original horror comedy that spawned the eponymous 1986 movie musical! When a meek, young florist stumbles upon a peculiar plant, he soon discovers that the little guy has a taste for human blood, which develops into a taste for human flesh. Even though they don’t sing “Skid Row” in this one (or sing at all), it’s a delight nonetheless. Hollywood, Jan. 18.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Waterworld (1995), Jan. 12-13. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Jan. 12-13. Mad Max (1979), Jan. 14-20. Clinton: Blood Simple (1984), Jan. 14. Babette’s Feast (1988), Jan. 15. Buena Vista Social Club (1999), Jan. 16. King: A Filmed Record (1970), Jan. 17. Harlan County USA (1976), Jan. 18. Hollywood: My Man Godfrey (1936), Jan. 15-16.