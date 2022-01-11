What to Do in Portland (Jan 12-18)

DO | Sun Club Kids’ Fundraising Salad at Evergreens

Whether you’re committed to eating better this month because of a New Year’s resolution, or the lingering pandemic has simply forced you to reckon with your health, a new easy-to-go item has appeared on the menu of a Northwest salad chain at just the right time. Evergreens has partnered with local nonprofit Growing Gardens to feature a dish to raise money for its Youth Grow program, which teaches students to cultivate produce that’s then donated to school cafeterias. Budding gardeners at Faubion School created the new menu item, the Sun-Hit Wonder, which is loaded with fire-roasted corn, apples, white cheddar and bacon. One dollar from every salad will support kids with a green thumb. All Portland-area Evergreens in the Lloyd District, Cedar Hills Crossing, Hillsboro and Portland International Airport, evergreens.com. Through Feb. 1.

SEE | Down by Law

When three strangers (Tom Waits, John Lurie and Roberto Benigni) are wrongfully arrested and put in a New Orleans jail cell together, the men hatch a plot to escape. The black-and-white indie is unconventionally (and refreshingly) focused on the interpersonal relationship between the leads, rather than the mechanics of the jailbreak itself. Screens as part of the Clinton’s Jim Jarmusch Festival. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-897-0744, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Friday, Jan, 14. $5-$8.

SEE | Misery

For the next couple of weeks, Portlanders will be staying outdoors to socialize—avoiding close quarters with the Omicron variant. Psychic Bar answers that need with a series of outdoor Sunday night movie screenings on its heated patio. Get creeped out to your core by the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Misery. OG stan Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) holds her favorite author (James Caan) hostage and forces him to write a novel. The following two Sunday showings feature Burn After Reading and Fargo. Psychic, 3560 N Mississippi Ave., 971-258-0566, psychicbarpdx.com. 7 pm Sunday, Jan. 16, 23 and 30.

GO | Keep Alive the Dream

The World Arts Foundation’s annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—a six-to-eight-hour extravaganza featuring live performers, speakers and vendors that dates back to 1978—has now been transformed into a documentary. The hourlong film was part pandemic pivot, but also a way to archive four decades of art and activism. It opens with a brief history of Portland’s Black community: from the repeal of Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, to the flooding of Vanport to the vibrance and civic neglect of North Portland to modern gentrification. From there, it’s segmented into sermons, music, the program’s generational impact, and the inclusion of multicultural art from outside the African American community. Stick around after the screening for a Q&A. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 3 pm Monday, Jan. 17. Admission is free, but a ticket needs to be claimed for entry.

VIRTUAL | Michelle Tam

Home cooks and paleo-heads, rejoice! There’s a new Michelle Tam cookbook on the shelves. Tam’s simple-to-cook, multicultural approach to the paleo diet made her first book, Nom Nom Paleo: Food for Humans, a New York Times bestseller and common sight in foodie homes. Her new work, Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!, was co-written with her husband, Henry Fong. Tam appears remotely in conversation with chef Gregory Gourdet. Register for the Zoom at powells.com. 5 pm Tuesday, Jan. 18. Free.