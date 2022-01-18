Get Your Reps In: Watch Pee-wee Track Down His Beloved Red Bicycle

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Tim Burton (in his directorial debut) directs this big-screen adaptation of the beloved Pee-wee Herman Show, in which our goofy hero (Paul Reubens) treks across the country in search of his stolen bicycle—a parodic homage to the 1948 Italian classic Bicycle Thieves. In typical Burton fashion, however, he goes for a cinematic style that’s the exact opposite of neorealism. Hollywood, Jan. 20.

Border Radio (1987)

This semi-improvised independent film from the great Allison Anders follows an L.A. rocker (Chris D. of the Flesh Eaters) who loots a club and then goes on the run to Mexico, leaving his music journalist wife and their friends hot on his trail. Shot in black-and-white on 16 mm for that gritty DIY look, and featuring a badass cowpunk soundtrack. Clinton, Jan. 21.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

In Harry’s fourth year, magical teenagers from all over Europe visit Hogwarts to compete in a deadly wizarding tournament. A notable entry in the franchise for the gaudy Yule Ball, the absence of school-sanctioned Quidditch, and for introducing the world to heartthrob Robert Pattinson (then tragically taking him away). Academy, Jan. 21-27.

Lady Snowblood (1978)

After three men assault her mother and kill the rest of her family, Yuki dedicates her life to the art of vengeance, becoming a skilled assassin who is wrath incarnate. The main source of inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, this revenge thriller is a must-watch for any fans of the blood-spattered bride. Clinton, Jan. 22.

Wanda (1970)

With her debut film Wanda, Barbara Loden became the first woman in cinema history to direct, write and star in her own feature. Playing the titular role, Loden crafts a heartbreaking character study of an aimless antiheroine who, after being fired from her low-paying job in a sewing factory, inadvertently goes on the run with a hapless bank robber. Clinton, Jan. 24.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: My Twentieth Century (1989), Jan. 21-23. Academy: Mad Max (1979), Jan. 19-20. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Jan. 19-20. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Jan. 21-27. Clinton: The Shadow & Its Shadow: Nightmares of French Surrealism, Jan. 19. Stranger Than Paradise (1984), Jan. 21. Gimme Shelter (1970), Jan. 23. Burroughs: The Movie (1983), Jan. 25. Hollywood: Dark Star (1974), Jan. 21. Shogun Assassin (1980), Jan. 25.