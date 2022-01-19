What to Do in Portland (Jan. 19-25)

DO | Vegan January at Rally Pizza

If you’re unlike 64% of the population who end up ditching New Year’s resolutions by the end of January, then keep your healthy eating streak going with Rally Pizza’s new plant-based menu. For the third year in a row, the Vancouver, Wash., restaurant is going vegan this month and serving specials like saffron risotto fritters filled with a mushroom ragout, a warm lentil and root vegetable bowl, and a fritto misto muffuletta (weekend lunch only) stuffed with winter produce. And, hey, if you’re looking to break your resolution, Rally can help with that, too, since the regular lineup of pies topped with sausage, beef meatballs and housemade ricotta cream is also still available. Rally Pizza, 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com.

DO | Barrel Aged Beer Fest

COVID essentially gutted Pine Street Market, the formerly bustling 10,000-square-foot food emporium that used to house names like Olympia Provisions, Pollo Bravo and Salt & Straw. While the pandemic took out pretty much every tenant, a new one quietly opened last year. The Pine Street Taproom boasts 12 taps as well as a decent cocktail menu. This weekend, however, barrel-aged beers will be the focus, and at just the right time—these potent, smoky, rich brews are the kind of drink you want to hunker down with on a drizzly January afternoon. Pine Street Taproom, 126 SW 2nd Ave., pinestreettaproom.com. Noon-8 pm Friday-Sunday, Jan. 21-23. $30, includes a custom glass and 10 tastings.

SEE | The Great Leap

Portland audiences didn’t get a chance to see Cambodian Rock Band in spring 2020, the popular psychedelic musical that was originally scheduled to close Portland Center Stage’s season that year because of, well, we all know why at this point. The company hasn’t rescheduled that production, but you will now get a chance to see a different work by award-winning playwright Lauren Yee. Like Cambodian Rock Band, The Great Leap combines pop culture with politics and history—this time focusing on basketball and the Tiananmen Square uprising of 1989 while toggling back and forth in time. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 pm select Thursdays, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 19-Feb. 13. $25-$87.

The Great Leap (Courtesy of Portland Center Stage)

GO | ChefShack Grand Opening

After moving into its own standalone location in 2020, Flying Fish Company is expanding again. Owner Lyf Gildersleeve is adding a food cart to the restaurant/market’s patio called ChefShack, which is scheduled to begin feeding seafood-loving customers on Saturday, Jan. 22. The new kitchen is meant to complement the existing menu and, in an unusual move, there will be a rotating cast of chefs helming the cart, the first of whom is Trever Gilbert (formerly of Departure and RingSide Fish House). The grand opening party for ChefShack begins at 1 pm, with live music on the covered and heated patio getting underway at 4:30 pm. Attendees will also be rewarded with a free house-smoked salmon with every purchase. Flying Fish Company, 3004 E Burnside St., 971-806-6747, flyingfishpdx.com. 1 pm Saturday, Jan. 22.