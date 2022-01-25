The Time Is Now

Heavenly Creatures’ Popularity at Movie Madness Sparks Response From Melanie Lynskey

The actor responded on Twitter to Portland’s obsession with the 1994 Peter Jackson film.

Heavenly Creatures (IMDB)

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson

A tweet from a former WW staffer about the apparent popularity of the 1994 Peter Jackson film Heavenly Creatures at Movie Madness has drawn a response from one of the film’s stars, Melanie Lynskey.

On Jan. 24, Elise Herron tweeted, “Tried to rent Heavenly Creatures at @MovieMadnessPDX this weekend but apparently it keeps getting scooped up as soon as it’s returned. Is all of Portland as obsessed with Melanie Lynskey as I am after watching Yellowjackets?”

A tweet from Movie Madness suggested two alternate Lynskey-starring options: the 1999 comedy But I’m a Cheerleader and the 2017 horror anthology XX. Then Lynskey herself weighed in.

“I literally have been trying to recruit friends to move to Portland since we filmed I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore there,” Lynskey tweeted. “I love it so so so so much.”

I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore was filmed in Portland in 2016 and is currently streaming on Netflix. It starred Lynskey as a depressed woman struggling to solve the mystery of a burglary, and co-starred Elijah Wood.

Heavenly Creatures, which was inspired by the 1954 Parker-Hulme murder case in Christchurch, New Zealand, was Lynskey’s feature film debut. She and Kate Winslet played two teenagers with a rich fantasy life and an obsessive bond.

Lynskey recently starred in the Showtime series Yellowjackets, about a group of high-school soccer players who survive in the Ontario, Canada wilderness by resorting to cannibalism. It also stars Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis.

The Herron-Movie Madness-Lynskey Twitter saga ended with Herron tweeting a screenshot of the entire exchange. “I’m dead,” she tweeted, adding a smiley face with heart eyes emoji.