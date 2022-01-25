Heavenly Creatures’ Popularity at Movie Madness Sparks Response From Melanie Lynskey

A tweet from a former WW staffer about the apparent popularity of the 1994 Peter Jackson film Heavenly Creatures at Movie Madness has drawn a response from one of the film’s stars, Melanie Lynskey.

On Jan. 24, Elise Herron tweeted, “Tried to rent Heavenly Creatures at @MovieMadnessPDX this weekend but apparently it keeps getting scooped up as soon as it’s returned. Is all of Portland as obsessed with Melanie Lynskey as I am after watching Yellowjackets?”

A tweet from Movie Madness suggested two alternate Lynskey-starring options: the 1999 comedy But I’m a Cheerleader and the 2017 horror anthology XX. Then Lynskey herself weighed in.

“I literally have been trying to recruit friends to move to Portland since we filmed I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore there,” Lynskey tweeted. “I love it so so so so much.”

I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore was filmed in Portland in 2016 and is currently streaming on Netflix. It starred Lynskey as a depressed woman struggling to solve the mystery of a burglary, and co-starred Elijah Wood.

Heavenly Creatures, which was inspired by the 1954 Parker-Hulme murder case in Christchurch, New Zealand, was Lynskey’s feature film debut. She and Kate Winslet played two teenagers with a rich fantasy life and an obsessive bond.

Lynskey recently starred in the Showtime series Yellowjackets, about a group of high-school soccer players who survive in the Ontario, Canada wilderness by resorting to cannibalism. It also stars Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis.

The Herron-Movie Madness-Lynskey Twitter saga ended with Herron tweeting a screenshot of the entire exchange. “I’m dead,” she tweeted, adding a smiley face with heart eyes emoji.