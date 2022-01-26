What to Do in Portland (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

GO: Oregon’s Botanical Landscape

With COVID infection rates mounting and a general sense of unease persisting into the new year, we could all use a little more serenity before declaring 2022 a bust. Find peace of mind right now at the Oregon Historical Society, where local artist Frances Stilwell’s stunning depictions of our state’s native plants are on display. The 81 pastel-bathed images provide a look at the varied regional landscapes absent any sign of human development, allowing the viewer to travel from the coast to the high desert to the canyonlands without distraction. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave., 503-222-1741, ohs.org. 10 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday and noon-5 pm Sunday, through May 1. $10, free for Oregon Historical Society members and Multnomah County residents.

GO: Janeane Garofalo

Few performers have had as varied a career as Janeane Garofalo. From her breakout role as the wiseass, Gap-employed roommate in the Gen-X classic Reality Bites to becoming a cast member on Saturday Night Live, the actor-comedian even managed to try to counter the conservative dominance of talk radio by co-founding Air America. Garofalo drew huge crowds at the 2015 Bridgetown Comedy Festival, so her cynical, left-leaning wit seems to resonate with Portlanders. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-29. $25-$33. 21+.

VIRTUAL: Fertile Ground Festival

It may be virtual for a second straight year, but the Fertile Ground Festival should still be vibrant. The 13th annual celebration of eclectic productions gets underway this week, and the projects range from fully staged world premieres to theatrical workshops to play readings to immersive installations. While the festival was curated last year, Fertile Ground is returning to its roots by allowing any artist to participate as long as they are based in Portland and the work is new. Although it may last 11 days—seemingly enough time to see it all—there is no way to take in every single show. Better start planning your schedule now. Fertile Ground Festival, fertilegroundpdx2022.org. Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 27-Feb. 6. Prices vary.

GO: Chinese New Year Opening Day

The pandemic has proven to be as stubborn as an ox—which coincidentally, is the animal that represents the most recent year, according to the Chinese zodiac. Starting Feb. 1, you can welcome the Year of the Tiger and hold out hope the wild cat symbolizes positive change. The Lan Su Chinese Garden is holding a 15-day celebration to mark the occasion, starting with a lion dance at the attraction’s entrance—a tradition said to bring good luck. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org. 9:30 am Tuesday, Feb. 1. Free.