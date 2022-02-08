What to do in Portland (Feb. 9 -15)

NORR Kitchen A glimpse of the dishes you can expect to come out of NORR Kitchen in early October. Photo courtesy of NORR Agency.

DRINK | Galentine’s Day Bottle Exchange

Holidays ranging from Festivus to Slapsgiving have persisted in popular culture long after emerging in fictional sitcom form, but no fake celebration has taken off quite like Galentine’s Day. Launched by the always-plucky Leslie Knope in a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation as a way to toast her lady friends over brunch, the occasion is now regularly marked by pals coming together to honor their platonic relationships. Swap Knope’s waffles for beer at this event, where Galentine’s Day is essentially a white elephant exchange with 22-ouncers. Hammer & Stitch Brewing, 2377 NW Wilson St., 971-254-8982, girlspintout.org. 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 10.

EAT | Valentine’s Day at Norr Kitchen

A local company that specializes in making food look appealing for marketing campaigns is inviting the public to sample its creations—now inside the dining room—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Norr Kitchen, which launched takeout and delivery last summer, is introducing on-site restaurant service this weekend, and it will continue biweekly after that. Chef Matthew Hobbs is preparing an indulgent six-course feast of Kusshi oysters, cuttlefish with a foie gras sausage, corn agnolotti, beef tenderloin and a chocolate tart as a goodnight kiss. Norr Kitchen, 920 NE Glisan St., 503-941-0407, norrkitchen.com. 5 and 7:30 pm seatings Friday-Monday, Feb. 11-14. $125 per person.

WATCH | Funhouse Lounge Date Night Double Feature

W hat, you thought a bar with a clown room would throw a stereotypical Valentine’s Day bash? Perish the thought! This year, Funhouse Lounge is celebrating V-Day with two peculiar-sounding shows, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: An Improvised Love Story and Secrets, Lies & Alibis: An Unscripted Drama. Funhouse artistic director Andy Barrett directed both, which will apparently unleash death, desire and dessert on the audience. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12 and 17-19. $14-$80.

GO | All Power to the People

You may not have heard of Kent Ford, but you should know his name—he was a founding member of the Portland chapter of the Black Panther Party. At All Power to the People, a three-day event organized by Vanport Mosaic, attendees can listen to Ford recount memories of a life of activism and see a staged reading of Don Wilson Glenn’s play Walking Through Portland With a Panther: The Life of Mr. Kent Ford. All Power! and much more. Cerimon House, 5131 NE 23rd Ave., 503-307-9599, vanportmosaic.org. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13. Free.

GO | Galactic

Despite having a name that evokes the sweep of the cosmos, Galactic has always had its eyes on Louisiana. The New Orleans quintet—Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeffrey Raines and Richard Vogel—is bringing its signature brand of jazz funk to the Crystal Ballroom, where they will be joined by Too Many Zooz, which pioneered the jazz-fusion style that they have dubbed brasshouse. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Friday, Feb. 11. $35-$45. 21+.