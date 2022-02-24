Yaquina Head Artist-in-Residence Program Is Unveiled

Looking for a little aquatic inspiration?

The Bureau of Land Management, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses have announced the creation of an artist-in-residence program at Yaquina Head Outstanding National Area, which is home to Oregon’s tallest lighthouse.

“I can hardly think of a better inspiration and designer than nature itself,” said OCCA executive director Jason Holland in a press release. “Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is honored to partner with Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, BLM, and the Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses for this fantastic opportunity for local artists.”

Artists 18 years or older of all disciplines are encouraged to apply for the program, which will begin May 14. Applications will be accepted until March 7 at midnight.

The artist-in-residence will be provided with an on-site workspace, be required to do one public presentation of their work and be expected to create creative products that will encourage stewardship of Yaquina Head.

The press release notes, “The spring season will offer an ideal time to visit and draw inspiration from Yaquina Head ONA, with a bounty of new life in the form of nesting seabirds, seal pups and migrating whales.”

Yaquina Head is one of the most scenic spots on the Oregon coast. It extends one mile into the Pacific Ocean and the lighthouse, which was completed in 1873, stands 93 feet tall.

“To create in, and be inspired by, the beautiful surroundings found at Yaquina Head during a season of birth and new life,” said Holland, “is particularly fitting.”