What to Do This Week (March 9-15)

If you’re in the mood for some synth pop, the Doug Fir Lounge has you covered—Geographer, Mike Deni’s San Francisco indie rock and synth band, will be performing there with Chong the Nomad, aka Alda Agustiano. Geographer recently released their fourth album, Down and Out in the Garden of Earthly Delights, and Seattle-based Agustiano has some serious Marvel street cred: She contributed to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm Friday, March 11. $15. 21+.

It’s been three years since we’ve been able to have a proper St. Patrick’s Day—one where you get piss-drunk while hopping from bar to bar, all of which are inevitably playing Dropkick Murphys on a loop. Since the pandemic forced everyone to break tradition, why not start a new one? Before you begin downing pints of Guinness, get a little exercise in by signing up for Shamrock Run, which is back for the first time since 2019. There will be beer waiting at the finish line as motivation. Starting line at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Pine Street, shamrockrunportland.com. 8 am Sunday, March 13. $50-$99.

You undoubtedly know that you live in one of the greatest coffee regions in the world. But can you pinpoint what, exactly, makes our java stand out? University of Oregon professor Christopher Hendon—aka Dr. Coffee—will do just that in this online seminar when he explains how the state’s water quality affects the chemistry of the beverage. By the end of the lecture, you should have a new appreciation for coffee’s myriad of flavors, which can be just as complex as world-class beer or wine. Request webinar link at stewardship@uoregon.edu or 541-346-2113. 3 pm Tuesday, March 15. Free.

Warm up for a summer that’s becoming increasingly packed with pre-pandemic-sized eating events with Snack Fest, hosted in the same space as the Portland Night Market. For two evenings, the labyrinthine warehouse and patio will be taken over by 135 vendors, including local restaurants and food trucks outside and artisans selling crafts indoors. The event is free, which means you’ll be bumping elbows with other snackers (seriously, it’s a spill hazard), so get there when it opens to avoid the crowds. Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., 360-798-1310, snackfestpdx.com. 5 pm Friday, noon Saturday, March 11-12. Free.

The Funhouse Lounge wants you to leave your troubles at the door—literally. At this comedy show, audience members will unearth their inner anguish, inscribe it on a piece of paper and hand it off to a team of ready-to-riff comedians. Cathartic? Embarrassing? Both? You be the judge. Chris Hudson hosts, and the participating comedians are Julia Corral, Amelia Evans, Cameron Peloso, Drew Grizzly, Seth Allen and Nariko Ott. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 9:30 pm Friday, March 11. $4-$5. 21+.