What to Do This Week (March 16-22)

SEE | Nineteen*Twenty

BodyVox is so brilliant it could simply call its latest dance performance “The New BodyVox Show” and tickets would still sell out. But just in case that’s not enough, Nineteen*Twenty will feature Chamber Music Northwest, the Akropolis Reed Quintet and choreography that seeks to capture the vibrancy of the 1920s. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, bodyvox.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, March 17-19. $24-$64.

WATCH | Dick

Praise be unto the Hollywood Theatre for screening this 1999 teen comedy, which presents a smashingly silly alternate history of Watergate. Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams play two unstoppably cheerful teenagers whose misadventures inadvertently lead to the resignation of President Richard Nixon (Dan Hedaya, doing the best Nixon impersonation EVER). Part of the Hollywood’s Isn’t She Great series celebrating women in comedy, the screening is hosted by Elizabeth Teets and Anthony Hudson and will feature standup comedy by Anna Valenzuela. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, March 19. $8-$10.

LISTEN | Night on Earth

Two years ago, the public premiere of Night on Earth, pianist-drummer-composer Elihu Knowles’ 30-minute funk-jazz work with the Aaron Space Cosmic Orchestra, was canceled due to the pandemic. It’s finally coming out this week on PJCE Records—and getting an album release party at Knowles’ alma mater, Reed College. Reed College’s Eliot Hall Chapel, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-771-1112, pjce.org. 6 pm Friday, March 18. Free, suggested donation $5-$25.

SEE | Svetlana! Svetlana!

Writer Dan Kitrosser is best known for the coming-of-age film We the Animals and inventive all-ages plays like The Legend of Ichabod Crane. With Svetlana! Svetlana!, he ventures into fresh creative territory by co-starring with Cassie Greer in a play about Josef Stalin’s daughter, Svetlana Alleluyeva, who in 1967 defected from the Soviet Union. The play is free, but audiences will be encouraged to donate to relief efforts for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Ellen Bye Studio at Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, linestormplaywrights.com. 7:30 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, March 19-20. Free.

EAT | McMenamins Edgefield St. Patrick’s Day

Families looking for Irish-themed festivities where kids can have fun while the adults take a breather with a pint should head directly to their nearest McMenamins. All locations will have food and drink specials March 17-19. But for the optimal experience, head to the best of the chain’s properties, Edgefield, to get your fill of potato and cabbage dishes. Practically every nook and corner of the former poor farm will host live music, a golf tournament is scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day proper, and members of the Whiskey Club can participate in a special tasting at the distillery and meet the makers. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, mcmenamins.com. All day Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19. Free.